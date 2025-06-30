First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid start, Midweek rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid start to the week. More rain for midweek. Not as hot or humid to end the week.

Highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index reaching 100 to 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours.

More of the same for Tuesday. Highs in the 90s but feeling like the triple digits. Partly cloudy with a “pop up” shower/storm in the afternoon to evening. The wind will kick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 20 mph.

A bigger chance for showers and storms moves in on Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 80s, but it will still be humid.

A nice end to the work week and 4th of July. Highs will linger in the low 90s with lower humidity. Look for clearing skies on Thursday and mostly sunny on Friday. Rain chances are looking low for 4th of July fireworks.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Barry dissipates over eastern Mexico.

A frontal boundary is expected to stall off the southeast U.S. coast later this week. An area of low pressure could develop from the weakening front by next weekend off the southeast U.S., over Florida, or over the eastern Gulf. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development could occur.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

