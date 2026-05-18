First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid start to the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly clear and mild with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures take off Monday. Highs will be in the low 90s but with increasing humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. The hot and humid conditions stick around through the middle of the week.

Storm chances increase later in the week.

An unstable weather pattern takes shape ahead of an approaching cold front on Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to drop throughout Thursday afternoon.The front will stall out and keep shower and storm chances around over the upcoming weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar