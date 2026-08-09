First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid start to the week, heat index near 100

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, we’ll see isolated showers and storms with hot and muggy conditions. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees. Spotty showers and storms increase during the afternoon.

Hot and unsettled weather lingers all week. Temperatures trend closer to normal by Friday.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

We’re monitoring the potential development of two areas.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa early this week. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form later in the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50%

A broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave is located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development is possible early this week. Environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive for additional development later in the week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...low...20%

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar