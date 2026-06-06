First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid Sunday, tracking the chance of storms

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, we’ll see mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be warm with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Another hot day lies ahead on Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. This could fuel what storms we do see tomorrow evening. A level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat is in effect for most of the area. Damaging wind gusts will be possible with severe storms.

Temperatures will be below normal to start the upcoming work week. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday. Temperatures quickly rebound by the end of the week with isolated storm chances.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar