First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid today, Severe storm risk tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking another round of storms tonight. A break from the heat tomorrow. Building heat and humidity this weekend.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a strong SW breeze.

A cold front is set to move in tonight, bringing in another round of showers and storms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The biggest chance for storms will be from 7 pm to midnight.

A slight break for Friday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year and the humidity will be slightly lower. Look for clearing skies in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon.

Heat and humidity start to build through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Severe Storm Risk. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

