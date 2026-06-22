First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid today, Severe storm threat tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms return to start the week. A more comfortable midweek.

Warming to the low and mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Showers and storms will move in tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.

WTKR News 3

Not as hot, but still humid tomorrow. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly through the afternoon.

Cooler and less humid for Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

Heat, humidity, and storms chances return for the end of the week.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30

Tonight: Storms Late. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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