First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid, tracking chance of severe storms

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be warm and humid with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday with heat index values in the triple digits. The heat and humidity will fuel our chance of strong to severe storms.

Rain chances will be low all things considered but what storms we do see will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Rain chances will be lower over the weekend, but temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar