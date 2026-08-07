First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid weekend, heat index near 100-105 degrees

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 102 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon.

Sunday will start out partly to mostly sunny. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 102. Isolated showers and storms roll through during the afternoon.

Warm and humid conditions continue through most of next week. Daily rain chances will be low.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar