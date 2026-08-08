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First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid weekend with isolated storms

Highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index to 100+ both days this weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storms. More heat &amp; humidity next week.
First Warning Forecast: Hot & humid weekend with isolated storms
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The heat and humidity continue throughout the weekend. Several days with a heat index in the triple digits.

Hot & humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible.

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More of the same for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index to 100+. A scattered shower/storm is possible, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

The heat and humidity stay locked in for next week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s and with the mugginess it will feel more like 100 to 105 each afternoon. Rain chances will be smaller to start the week (10%-20% chance) but will increase slightly for the second half of the week (30% chance).

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Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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