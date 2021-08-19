Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Hot summer day today, return of storms & flooding Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
wx-raindrops puddle.png
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:39:34-04

First Warning Forecast:
Today will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will climb to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers/storms firing up in the afternoon.

Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday, but it will still be humid. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a bigger chance for showers and storms.

This weekend will be very typical for August. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections