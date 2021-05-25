First Warning Forecast: Hottest and most humid weather since last summer arrives Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Get ready for the hottest day of the year thus far! Tomorrow will look and feel like a typical summer day with highs in the low 90s with more humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. A “pop-up” shower/storm is possible by the afternoon to early evening.

Highs will dip to the upper 80s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A bigger chance for rain and storms will move in Friday afternoon.

Expect more clouds with showers and storms on Saturday. Clouds and showers will clear out on Sunday. We will see more sunshine on Memorial Day. Highs will drop to the low 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday with gusty northeast winds.