First Warning Forecast: Hurricane Erin to bring strong winds and coastal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hurricane Erin to brush by the East Coast this week. A mild week with highs in the 80s, but still humid.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Expect highs in the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.

Partly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s with an afternoon heat index in the low 90s. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow.

Hurricane Erin is forecast to slide just off the NC/VA coastline Thursday. Even though the core of this storm is expected to stay over the water, we will still feel the outside impacts. Expect several days of rough surf and high risk for rip currents. Coastal flooding threats will increase for Thursday and ocean overwash is likely along the Outer Banks. The wind will ramp up Thursday, with gusts to 40 to 60 mph likely along the coast. Some of the outer rain bands could wrap in on Thursday with a risk for isolated tornadoes.

Winds will back down, and ocean conditions will gradually relax as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity to end the week.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Erin is centered about 750 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Beaufort Inlet to Duck, North Carolina including the Pamlico Sound.

A turn toward the NNW with an increase in forward speed is expected today, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday and then a NE motion on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Erin will pass to the east of the Bahamas today and

tonight, and then move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Erin is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in strength are possible over the next few days.

Erin is a large hurricane and will continue to grow in size. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

Tracking a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form toward the end of the week or weekend. This system should move west to WNW across the central tropical Atlantic and approach the Leeward Islands on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Tracking a tropical wave located a few hundred miles to the southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for additional development over the next couple of days as the system moves west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

