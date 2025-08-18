Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hurricane Erin to brush by the East Coast this week. A mild week with highs in the 80s, but still humid.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 80s, just shy of normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

Partly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s with an afternoon heat index near 90.

Hurricane Erin is forecast to slide just off of the NC/VA coastline Wednesday to Thursday. Even though the core of this storm is expected to stay over the water, we will still feel the outside impacts. Expect several days of rough surf and high risk for rip currents. Coastal flooding threats will increase for Wednesday and Thursday. Ocean overwash is likely along the Outer Banks. The wind will ramp up Wednesday to Thursday, with gusts to 40+ mph likely along the coast. Some of the outer rain bands could wrap in on Thursday with a risk for isolated tornadoes.

Winds will back down, and ocean conditions will gradually relax as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s with lower humidity to end the week.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Erin is located just north of the southeast Bahamas. Erin is centered about 105 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island or about 915 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC. A gradual turn to the north is expected later today and on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the core of Erin is expected to pass to the east of the southeastern Bahamas today and move between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States by the middle of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Erin is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Erin will remain a large and dangerous major hurricane through the middle of this week.

Erin is increasing in size. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

Tracking a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the latter part of the week while moving west to WNW at about 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic, possibly approaching the Leeward Islands on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

