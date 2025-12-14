First Warning Forecast: Icy blast ahead, single digit wind chill values

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clouds build in overnight ahead of our next cold front. Dangerously cold temperatures move in.

Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s. We’ll be near 40 Sunday morning, but temperatures will fall throughout the day allowing for snow showers to develop mainly along the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Rain showers will be prevalent mainly in northeast North Carolina. By the afternoon, the precipitation moves out, but temperatures will continue falling. Blustery winds will cause it to feel like the single digits Sunday night.

Monday morning will be one of the coldest we’ve experienced all year. Temperatures will be in the 20s out the door, but it will feel like the single digits. Highs will only reach the mid 30s in the afternoon, but it will feel more like the 20s.

Temperatures gradually rebound and by the end of the week highs will be back near 60 degrees. Showers will be possible Friday.

