First Warning Forecast: Imelda forms, decreasing storm threat

The rain and gloomy conditions will linger into the work week as Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda move near the east coast.

This evening, mostly cloudy conditions will continue. Spotty showers linger along portions of the Outer Banks. Lows dip in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers return Monday afternoon as a stalled out front hovers near the coast. Highs will be in the mid 70s. That same stalled out front is expected to keep Imelda away from the U.S. coastline. Rain chances get slightly higher Tuesday, but the thunderstorms will mainly be confined to the southern Outer Banks.

Skies start clearing Wednesday. High temperatures will be cooler during the middle of the week, only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Mainly dry conditions last through the upcoming weekend.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical Storm Imelda is currently located near the Bahamas. Winds are sustained at 40 mph. Very slow strengthening is expected over the next several days. The current forecast track shows the storm staying away from the Carolina coast then making a sharp turn to the east. Confidence is growing that this storm will not significantly impact Hampton Roads. The southern Outer Banks will still be at risk of dangerous swells, rip currents and heavy rain but the wind threat is decreasing.

Hurricane Humberto is currently acategory 4 storm. It is expected to maintain its strength as a major hurricane through early this week. It’s forecast track takes it away from the U.S. coastline. Tthere is high confidence that this will play out as forecast.

