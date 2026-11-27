Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Conditions are on the mend Friday. Wind gusts will still be around 30 mph to start. Skies gradually clear throughout the afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll see a lot more sunshine throughout the day.

Sunday will be milder with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances will be low through most of the day, but an approaching cold front will bring scattered showers overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning.

Next week will be mainly dry and cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar