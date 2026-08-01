First Warning Forecast: Increasing humidity and storm chances next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The humidity will be noticeably higher starting on Sunday due to the increasing storm chances. A slow-moving system will keep scattered storm chances around for most of the week.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Storm chances increase mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms remain Monday morning. Locally heavy downpours will be likely.

High temperatures this week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar