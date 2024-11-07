First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances heading into this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We stay warm again this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 80s once again. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening and they will linger as we head into the overnight.

Friday morning there will be the chance for a few spot showers but skies will be clearing as we head throughout the rest of the day.

Your weekend will start on a drier note with lower rain chances on Saturday and cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 60s. Rain chances increase again Sunday with highs climbing back into the 70s.

Next week, there will be several chances to see some rain with the highest rain chances being on Veterans Day Monday. Highs during the week will be in the low to mid 70s to start, then falling into the mid and upper 60s.

Tropical Update

11/7/2024, 10 am

We're monitoring two disturbances in the tropics. Hurricane Rafael is forecast to move slowly over the south-central Gulf of Mexico this weekend and into early next week.

A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward near the Greater Antilles.



