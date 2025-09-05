First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs near 90 degrees. The bright sunshine will stick around for the rest of today.

Conditions will be mostly clear to start the day Saturday. An approaching cold front brings a line of isolated showers and storms in the evening. Temperatures fall from near 90 to the mid 70s next week.

The clouds linger Sunday with off and on scattered showers and storms. We ease into a slightly more unsettled pattered next week with more showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

