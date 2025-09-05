Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances this weekend

Rain chances increase over the weekend as a cold front approaches the region. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible both days.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs near 90 degrees. The bright sunshine will stick around for the rest of today.

Conditions will be mostly clear to start the day Saturday. An approaching cold front brings a line of isolated showers and storms in the evening. Temperatures fall from near 90 to the mid 70s next week.

The clouds linger Sunday with off and on scattered showers and storms. We ease into a slightly more unsettled pattered next week with more showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Let's connect on social media!
Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast