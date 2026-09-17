First Warning Forecast: Increasing rain chances, turning soggy next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon with be a tad warmer but mostly sunny conditions will remain. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be low, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out.

An approaching cold front will bring isolated shower chances on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures drop to the low 80s on Saturday with mostly dry conditions. Highs rebound back to the upper 80s Sunday with isolated showers.

Scattered showers and storms will increase early next week with highs in the mid 80s.

Let's connect on social media!

Meteorologist Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar