First Warning Forecast: Isaias bringing heavy rain and wind this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

More clouds are moving in Friday. What will be the remnants of Isaias will move in this weekend bringing widespread heavy rainfall, gusty wind and an isolated tornado threat.

This afternoon, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s underneath partly sunny skies. No rain is expected until later in the day on Saturday.

Skies will be overcast Saturday morning and afternoon. Showers move in during the afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours arrive Sunday morning leading to areas of localized flooding. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. We could also see an isolated tornado threat.The rain moves out by Monday morning.

Highs next week will be in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy conditions.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar