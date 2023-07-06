First Warning Forecast: Less heat, More showers & storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A slight break from the extreme heat. Afternoon storm chances continue for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Highs will slip to the mid 80s today, not a huge cool down but a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be humid, keeping the afternoon heat index in the 90s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.

Expect more sunshine in the mix with a lower rain chance for Friday. Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s.

The summer-like trend continues for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Rain chances will be slightly lower on Saturday and higher on Sunday. Highs will linger in the upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

