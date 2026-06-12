First Warning Forecast: Less humid Saturday, heat & humidity fuel storms Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, warm and humid conditions ahead of an approaching cold front fuel our chance for strong storms. Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Humidity won’t be as uncomfortable on Saturday, despite the very warm conditions. Sunday will be even hotter with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Unsettled weather lingers next week with several chances for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s to start next week but rebound back to the mid 90s by Thursday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar