First Warning Forecast: Lingering storm chances, not as hot to start next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s. Another round of showers and storms will move through overnight.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms increase during the afternoon.

This system will steer our winds to be out of the northeast leading to nuisance and minor tidal flooding Sunday night and Monday night.

Storm chances linger through Monday. Highs remain well below normal in the low 80s Monday afternoon.

Rain chances will decrease during the middle of next week. High temperatures heat back up to the mid 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Another round of storms could bring potentially strong to severe weather to the area on Friday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar