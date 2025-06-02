First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine and a warming trend this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Lots of sunshine and low rain chances this week. Warming back to the 80s.
Clouds will clear out first thing this morning and we will see sunshine for most of the day. Highs will return to the mid 70s today, a bit below normal for this time of year.
We take a step warmer tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect lots of sunshine and light winds.
Another nice day on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
Warming to the mid and upper 80s to end the work week and for the upcoming weekend. The humidity will increase too, making it feel more like summer. Rain returns to the forecast for Friday and the weekend.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10
Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/S 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Grasses, Trees)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: High
