First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine and warmer today, A nice weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A small warming trend to end the workweek. Lots of sunshine this weekend.

Highs will reach the mid 50s today, a few degrees above normal of this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with light winds.

Look for a mix of clouds on Friday as a cold front swings through the region. Rain chances will be slim as winds turn to the north and kick up later in the day.

The weekend looks nice! Highs will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies most of the weekend.

Watching an area of low pressure that will track across the Southeast early next week. As of now, the majority of the rain will stay to our south, but it will get windy. We could see some issues with tidal flooding early next week due to the persistent NE winds.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 5-15



