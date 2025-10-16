First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine, cooler, and breezy to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, cool, and breezy to end the workweek. Warming back to the 70s this weekend. Next rain chance to end the weekend and kick off next week.

Lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight.

WTKR News 3

Sunny skies again tomorrow with highs returning to the mid 60s. Still breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

A nice weekend ahead with a warming trend. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Winds will relax Saturday but start to pick up again on Sunday as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will bring in our next chance for rain. As of now, showers are likely Sunday night to Monday morning.

Today: Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

