First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine, Warming up, Building humidity

Feeling more like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the end of the week. Lots of sunshine and a low rain chance through the weekend. Heat and humidity return early next week.

Another nice day today with highs near 80 and low humidity (for this time of year). We will see mostly sunny skies today with a slight NE breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies both days. The humidity will start to increase as we go through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb to near 90 and the humidity will build in again early next week. Our stretch of sunny and dry days will continue for the first half of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Fiona is centered about 285 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 15 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands tonight and early Saturday and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible during the next few days.

A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing limited and disorganized shower activity. Some slow development of this system is possible late this weekend and early next week while it moves NW to north over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

