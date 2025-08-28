First Warning Forecast: Low humidity and sunshine continues...

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be extremely comfortable with low humidity. Highs reach the low 80s with a light breeze out of the south. There's a slight chance for a few spotty showers but most locations will remain dry.

The bright sunshine and low humidity continue for the rest of the week. This weekend will be pleasant with highs both days struggling to reach 80 degrees.

An approaching cold front drops in Saturday but as it stalls out, a few spotty showers will be possible on Labor Day Monday. Highs remain in the upper 70s through the middle of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar