First Warning Forecast: Lower rain chances and lower humidity next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms taper off overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Bright sunshine returns Sunday morning. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. There will be a slight chance for storms again in the afternoon and evening but most locations will remain dry. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats.

Next week, a cold front brings more comfortable conditions. Highs fall to the low and mid 80s for several days. The humidity levels drop as well making it feel more like spring rather than summer.

Slight rain chances return late next week as temperatures climb back into the low 90s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

As of 7/19, 2 pm

A tropical wave interacting with a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It is located more than 900 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 20% chance of formation in the next 7 days.

