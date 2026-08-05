First Warning Forecast: Lower rain chances, increasing heat & humidity

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Showers move out this morning, but a few isolated rain chances will be possible during the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances will be significantly lower moving forward. The humidity sticks around as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the low triple digits.

This weekend will be partly cloudy. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but rain chances will below,especially on Sunday. Heat index values on both days will be near 100 degrees.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar