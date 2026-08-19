First Warning Forecast: Mainly dry and sunny Wednesday, storms return Thursday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be mainly dry and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

Temperatures reach the mid 90s on Thursday with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Scattered showers and storm chances increase Thursday night and linger through the start of the upcoming weekend. Strong storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty wind.

Rain chances will be higher on Saturday, but the weekend won’t be a complete washout. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar