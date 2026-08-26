First Warning Forecast: Mainly dry Wednesday, scattered storms return late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Wednesday afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a low chance of spotty showers mainly across northeast NC.

Scattered shower and storm chances return Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of an approaching system that will periodically stall out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier conditions return on Sunday. High temperatures are forecast to warm to the low 90s early next week.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression could form in the next day or so but conditions are forecast to potentially become less favorable for development over the weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar