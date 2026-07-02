First Warning Forecast: Major heat wave continues this 4th of July weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

These next couple of days will be hazy, hot, and humid. Humidity will surge causing heat index values to reach near 110 degrees.

This afternoon, highs will reach the mid 90s, but it will feel like the low triple digits.

Friday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs approaching the triple digits, but it will feel like 110.

This 4th of July will be one of the warmest in recent years. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s to low triple digits. A few pop-up storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Temperatures will trend closer to average early next week. Rain chances increase Monday through Wednesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar