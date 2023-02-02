First Warning Forecast: Messy today, Windy tomorrow, Cold on Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today, windy tomorrow, and a big temperature swing this weekend.

Look out for a mix of precipitation this morning. Sleet/snow could mix in with rain showers, but no accumulation is expected. We will switch over to all rain by midday. Rain showers will continue this afternoon to evening, mainly in NC. Highs will only reach the low 40s again today.

Clouds will clear out on Friday with temperatures falling from the low 40s to the mid 30s. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Even colder air will move in to start the weekend. Temperatures will start in the low 20s Saturday morning with a wind chill near 10. Highs will only reach the mid 30s Saturday afternoon. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will jump 20 degrees on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

Today: AM Mix, PM Rain. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

