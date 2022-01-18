First Warning Forecast: Mid 50s Wednesday, tracking 2 snow chances to end the week

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 50s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday morning but will change over to snow in the afternoon to evening as temperatures fall from the 40s to 30s. Rain and snow chances will linger for Friday and Saturday as the front stalls and as low pressure develops and rides north up the coast. Highs will only reach the mid 30s to end the week.