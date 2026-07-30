First Warning Forecast: Mid 80s and sunshine to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Mostly sunny and mid 80s to end the work week. Our next rain chance moves in to end the weekend and start next week.

Another nice day today with highs in the mid 80s, just below normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds building in. Rain chances will be slim.

WTKR News 3

More of the same for Friday with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

It’s looking a bit more like a 50/50 weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies both days. Rain chances will be slim on Saturday, but scattered showers/storms are possible Sunday afternoon to evening. The humidity will also increase through the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will increase for Monday as a stationary front drifts over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will stay with mid to upper 80s with several rain chances through the first half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Manly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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