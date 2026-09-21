First Warning Forecast: Mild Monday, scattered showers and storms midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Monday morning will be mild. Clouds will build throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms move in by Tuesday. Soggy conditions linger through the middle of the week. Temperatures will trend below average with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Drier conditions return by the end of the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar