First Warning Forecast: Mild Saturday, storms return Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly clear and comfortable. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90. A few spotty showers will be possible during the afternoon, but rain chances will be low.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day with increasing chances during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Daily shower and storm chances remain next week. Highs will be near-normal in the mid to upper 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar