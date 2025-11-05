First Warning Forecast: Mild this weekend, big drop in temperatures next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be mild and sunny. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Conditions will be breezy ahead of our next cold front. Winds will gust near 30 mph through the evening.

Temperatures gradually get warmer through the upcoming weekend. Highs reach the low 70s by Saturday. A series of cold fronts brings isolated shower chances through early next week. The weekend won’t be a complete washout. Rain chances will be highest Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Behind the cold fronts, the coolest air we’ve seen so far this fall arrives. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s next Tuesday.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

No tropical cyclone activity.

