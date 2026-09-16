First Warning Forecast: Mild weather for now, increasing rain chances late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be picture perfect! Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Rain chances remain low through the end of the week. An approaching cold front will bring slightly higher humidity and spotty shower chances on Friday.

This weekend is looking great. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with low rain chances. Scattered showers and storms return early next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar