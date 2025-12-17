First Warning Forecast: Milder temps, widespread storms Thursday night

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures are trending milder, but rain returns by the end of the week.

This afternoon, temperatures will reach the mid 50s. While conditions are expected to remain mostly dry, there will be noticeably more cloud cover.

Much of Thursday will be dry. Highs are expected to touch 60. Widespread rain moves in on Thursday night. Downpours will be heavy at times,and winds could gust up to around 35 mph.

This weekend temperatures will trend a little cooler on Saturday, but we’ll be back near 60 degrees by Sunday.

