First Warning Forecast: Mix of clouds today, Severe storm risk tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to near 80 today. Showers & storms return to end the work week. Cooling to the 70s this weekend.

Highs will return to near 80 today with more humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms Friday as a cold front moves through. Highs will drop to the upper 70s. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon to evening with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and hail.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the low 70s on Saturday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances. Warming to the mid 70s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Showers and storms will return next week as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Mid-Atlantic.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

