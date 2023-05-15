First Warning Forecast: Mix of clouds today, Tracking rain for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy start to the work week. Tracking rain for midweek. Up and down temperatures again.

We will see a mix of mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with slim rain chances. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another step warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the day with showers and storms moving in tomorrow evening. It will be breezy tomorrow with a SW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Showers should move out early Wednesday morning and clouds will clear out through the afternoon. Highs will drop to the low 70s and it will still be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The weather looks nice but cooler to end the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

