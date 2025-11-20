Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: More clouds and cooler today, Showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Bouncing between the 50s and 60s to end the week. Rain returns to start the weekend.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The mix of clouds will continue for Friday with a few scattered showers. Highs will warm to the low 60s, near normal.

Clouds and showers will continue for Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. We will return to sunshine on Sunday. Expect another temperatures swing, from the upper 60s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10
Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

