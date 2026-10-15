Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: More clouds and cooler today, Warm again tomorrow

Much cooler today with highs in the 70s, more clouds and scattered showers. Warming back to the 80s tomorrow. Much cooler, highs in the 60s and windy for the weekend.
First Warning Forecast: More clouds and cooler today, Warm again tomorrow
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Chart - Highs 5 Day - THU (3).png
Chart - Dew Point 5 Day THU (4).png
Chart - POP 5 Day THU (5).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Big temperature swings to end the week. Showers are possible Thursday and again to start the weekend. Much cooler and windy this weekend.

Cooler today with highs in the low to mid 70s, near normal for this time of year. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible. Winds will shift to the NE and will increase to 10-15 mph.

Day Planner - AM.png

Friday could be another record-setting day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunshine through the day with clouds and rain building in Friday night with a cold front.

Chart - Highs 5 Day - THU (3).png

Temperatures will take a dive for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will start with clouds and showers, but sunshine will return for the afternoon. It will be windy this weekend, north at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph on Saturday, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 on Sunday.

ADI Futurecast SAT.png

Today: More Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-15
Tomorrow: Back to Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

True Crime 757 Podcast