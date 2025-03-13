First Warning Forecast: More clouds to end the week, Rain & storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds to end the work week. Warmer and windy this weekend. Rain and storms to end the weekend and start next week.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will drop to the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

More of the same for Friday, partly to mostly cloudy skies, slim rain chances, and highs in the upper 50s.

Highs will warm to the upper 70s this weekend ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring in our next decent rain chance. A few showers are possible Saturday with a bigger rain chance later Sunday to Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will also pick up this weekend with gusts to 30+ mph on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

