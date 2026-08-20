First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity, Severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Triple digits heat index again today. Several chances for showers and storms to end the week.
Hot and humid today with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index 100 to 105. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding.
Expect several chances for showers and storms to end the week as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for Friday and weekend, but it will still be muggy.
Rain chances will decrease Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances and highs in the mid 80s to start next week.
Today: Building Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S/SW 5-15
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
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