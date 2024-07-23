Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and scattered storms today

ADI Futurecast AM.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Building heat and humidity. More chances for showers and storms through the work week.

Warming to near 90 today with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies this morning to midday with clouds, showers, and storms building this afternoon to evening.

Day Planner - AM.png

A very similar day on Wednesday. Highs near 90 with a heat index near 100. A mix of clouds with showers and storms building in the afternoon to evening.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a bigger chance for showers and storm throughout the day. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A cold front is set to move through on Friday, helping to reset our weather pattern. Rain chances will drop for the weekend, with more sunshine. Highs will settle in the low to mid 80s with a dip in humidity behind the front.

Today: Mix of Clouds, PM Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

Nominate a teacher for a chance to have their school supply wish list cleared