First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and storms through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity this week. Several chances for scattered showers and storms.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs near 90 and an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms again tomorrow.

Rain chances and the temperature will come down a bit for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Erin continues moving over the open Atlantic. Erin is centered about 1400 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and moving west at 20 mph. This general motion is expected into Thursday, with a WNW motion beginning Thursday night and continuing into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast to begin today, and Erin will likely become a hurricane by late Thursday or early Friday.

Watching a non-tropical area of low pressure a few hundred miles SE of Nova Scotia, Canada. Some limited tropical or subtropical development is possible today, as the low meanders near the relatively warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

Tracking a tropical wave over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. This disturbance is forecast to move WNW and cross the Yucatan Peninsula later today. Some development of this system is possible after it emerges across the southwestern Gulf beginning on Thursday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

